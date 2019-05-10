|
|
Michael J. Nicolosi
Dayton - Michael J Nicolosi, 96, of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center of Edison. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Lakewood before moving to South Brunswick in 1986. Mr. Nicolosi was a United States Army World War II veteran and a retired Jeweler.
Son of the late Frank and Josephine Nicolosi, husband of the late Louise R. (Zaccagnino) Nicolosi, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Josephine and Arnold Kelly, and son and daughter-in-law Michael M. and Patty Nicolosi.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park.
Friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019