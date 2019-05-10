Services
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
(732) 329-2000
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
M.J. Murphy Funeral Home
616 Ridge Road
Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852
View Map
Entombment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Holy Cross Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Nicolosi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Nicolosi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael J. Nicolosi Obituary
Michael J. Nicolosi

Dayton - Michael J Nicolosi, 96, of Dayton, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at JFK Medical Center of Edison. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Lakewood before moving to South Brunswick in 1986. Mr. Nicolosi was a United States Army World War II veteran and a retired Jeweler.

Son of the late Frank and Josephine Nicolosi, husband of the late Louise R. (Zaccagnino) Nicolosi, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Josephine and Arnold Kelly, and son and daughter-in-law Michael M. and Patty Nicolosi.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park.

Friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now