|
|
Michael J. O'Donnell
Piscatway - Michael James O'Donnell, 95, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at home.
Michael came to the United States in 1949 from County Mayo. He was employed by the former Plainfield Lumber Company for 25 years then transferred to Somerville Lumber Company where he retired from at 87. Mike loved to work and did not want to retire.
He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima RC Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and Usher. Mike was also a third degree order of the Knights of Columbus. His love was with the North Stelton Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad where he was a life member of both organizations.
He is predeceased by his four sisters, Mary, Bridget, Winafred and Christine and brother, Patrick.
Survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Bridget "Bridie" (Buckley) O'Donnell, devoted children, Joan Howard of Piscataway and Michael O'Donnell and wife Diane of Hillsborough and dear grandchildren, Corey and Cassidy. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 9:30AM at Piscataway Funeral Home, 18 Stelton Road, Piscataway NJ 08854 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Fatima RC at 10:30AM.
Entombment will follow in Resurrection Burial Park.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Monday from 2-4PM & 7-9PM.
In lieu flowers, donations may be made to or to www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.
To leave condolences please see www.piscatawayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 7, 2019