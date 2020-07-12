Michael J. Pakenham
Michael J. Pakenham, 77, passed away on July 6, 2020. His wife of 56 years, Eleanor Landanyi, predeceased him in 2013. Michael was born in Milwaukee, WI. He was the son of Thomas and Marie Pakenham.
He is survived by his four siblings: James, Patricia, Marie and Genevieve. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
He will join his parents, along with two more of his siblings, Thomas and Madeline, in heaven.
Michael was extremely active in the Knights of Columbus and in the church at St. Elias where he worked for years. He worked and retired at Pathmark after 25 years. He loved sports, golfing, gardening and church activities, and was beloved by all of his neighbors and church friends.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Church, 42 Cooke Street, Carteret, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great, 500 West Main St., P.O. Box 878, Uniontown, PA 15401 or www.sistersofstbasil.org
, or St. Elias Church, or your favorite charity
.