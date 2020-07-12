1/
Michael J. Pakenham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael J. Pakenham

Michael J. Pakenham, 77, passed away on July 6, 2020. His wife of 56 years, Eleanor Landanyi, predeceased him in 2013. Michael was born in Milwaukee, WI. He was the son of Thomas and Marie Pakenham.

He is survived by his four siblings: James, Patricia, Marie and Genevieve. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

He will join his parents, along with two more of his siblings, Thomas and Madeline, in heaven.

Michael was extremely active in the Knights of Columbus and in the church at St. Elias where he worked for years. He worked and retired at Pathmark after 25 years. He loved sports, golfing, gardening and church activities, and was beloved by all of his neighbors and church friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elias Byzantine Church, 42 Cooke Street, Carteret, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Sisters of the Order of St. Basil the Great, 500 West Main St., P.O. Box 878, Uniontown, PA 15401 or www.sistersofstbasil.org, or St. Elias Church, or your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 12 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved