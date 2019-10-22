|
Michael J. Sivulich
South Plainfield - It is with great sadness that the family of Michael J. Sivulich announces his passing on October 19, 2019 at the age of ninety. Michael resided in South Plainfield for the last fifty-eight years and will be lovingly remembered by his children; Michael, Lynne and Charles. He also leaves behind his sisters; Georgine of Sugar Notch, PA and Teddy Slavoski and husband Bill of South Plainfield and several nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Esther and his parents, Michael and Elizabeth.
Michael was a devoted husband, father and brother as well as a dedicated educator and principal of the South Plainfield Middle School, whom will be missed dearly by all of his peers and students. Prior to teaching, Michael served his country proudly in the United States Army where he was stationed in Korea.
He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met along the way. Michael had a great sense of humor, a loving heart and loved to make people laugh.
A visitation celebrating the life of Michael will be held in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Family and friends are invited to join at the funeral home Friday, October 25, 2019 at 8:45 am, with prayers beginning at 9:15 am. A funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Sacred Heart in South Plainfield at 10:00 am followed by burial alongside his wife at Hillside Cemetery in Scotch Plains.
To send condolences to the Sivulich family, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019