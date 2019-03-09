|
|
Michael James Iskra
Naples, FL - Michael James Iskra, 69, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019, in Naples, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Born and raised in Manville, he was the son of Edward Iskra and Josephine (Ruk) Iskra.
Michael received his Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering (cum laude) from New Jersey Institute of Technology (Newark College of Engineering), and his MBA from the University of Delaware. He served in the Department of the Army at Picatinny Arsenal developing the Patriot Missile System. Over his career of 40 years, he worked at Scott Paper on the process development of Cottonelle. At Johnson and Johnson, he developed over 20 patents to process and commercialize super absorbent polymer for disposable diapers and personal care products. At Becton Dickinson, he developed new technology to support the blood collection business, with 27 patents for Vacutainer Systems. To support the worldwide operations, he travelled to Europe, South America, Asia, and throughout North America.
Michael enjoyed jogging, biking, skiing, golfing, and driving his Porsche to car shows and races. His happiest moments were spent at his home on Long Beach Island with his family and friends, taking them on his boat fishing or swimming each weekend. He was an active member serving the community as part of the Knights of Columbus in Bridgewater and Naples. After retirement, he travelled to all of the National Parks, most recently Denali in Alaska.
Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Ann (Macinko) Iskra; two daughters, Michele Iskra and her fiancé Justin Shaw of Wilmington, DE and Jennifer Hughes and her husband Michael Hughes of Forest Hill, MD and his sister Patricia Hermann and her husband Mark of Tucson, AZ.
Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Kimble Funeral Home, 1 Hamilton Avenue, Princeton, NJ followed by burial, in the family plot, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Hillsborough, NJ. Visitation for family and friends will precede the service beginning at 9:30AM.
Extend condolences and share memories at TheKimbleFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier News on Mar. 9, 2019