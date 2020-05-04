|
Michael John Burrell Jr.
Sayreville - Michael John Burrell Jr. age 32, passed away suddenly at home on April 30, 2020. He was born on January 7, 1988, and has lived in Sayreville for the past 24 years.
He graduated from Sayreville War Memorial High School in 2006 and had since worked for the Borough of Sayreville and Amazon. Michael was a kind soul that would always be the first one to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He enjoyed being outdoors, from camping in Upstate NY to vacationing in Midway Beach every summer, he loved spending his time with his family and friends. Most of all, he loved being a father, his daughter Mikayla was purely the light of his life. Michael loved life, had a huge heart, and a contagious smile. He will always be remembered, never forgotten, and missed beyond measure.
Michael is survived by his beloved parents Michael and Linda Burrell, his daughter Mikayla Burrell, his two sisters Rose and Nicole, and his nephew and niece, Tyler and Mackenzie. Along with many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859. Letters of condolence can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020