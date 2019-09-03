Resources
Michael John Elia

Michael John Elia In Memoriam
To Our Precious Son

Michael John Elia

1969-1995

Time passes but not one day goes by that you are not here in our hearts. The day you died was not just a date on a calendar, it was the day when our very existence changed forever. We had to relearn how to survive each day. Grief is like living two lives. One we pretend that everything is ok and one where your heart cries in pain for the rest of your life.

We love and miss you everyday and every minute!

Mom, Dad, Chris, Gianna, and your loving Family and Friends
Published in Courier News on Sept. 3, 2019
