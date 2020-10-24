Michael Kasternakis



Monroe Township, formerly of Highland Park - Michael Kasternakis died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 96.



Born in New Brunswick to the late Evangelos and Maria (Moutsakis) Kasternakis, he lived in Highland Park for over 65 years before moving to Monroe Township in 2016. He was a baker and cook at E.I. DuPont De Nemours, Inc. in the Parlin section of Sayreville for 32 years before retiring in 1984.



Mr. Kasternakis was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.



His wife Priscilla (Hornyak) Kasternakis died in 2016. He was also predeceased by a son John Kasternakis. Surviving are three sons - Theodore Kasternakis of Monroe Township, James Kasternakis of Ocean Pines, Maryland and George Kasternakis of Freehold; his daughter Elaine Hill and her husband Lewis of Monroe Township; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



Private funeral services will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store