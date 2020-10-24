1/
Michael Kasternakis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Kasternakis

Monroe Township, formerly of Highland Park - Michael Kasternakis died Friday, October 23, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 96.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Evangelos and Maria (Moutsakis) Kasternakis, he lived in Highland Park for over 65 years before moving to Monroe Township in 2016. He was a baker and cook at E.I. DuPont De Nemours, Inc. in the Parlin section of Sayreville for 32 years before retiring in 1984.

Mr. Kasternakis was a member of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Piscataway.

His wife Priscilla (Hornyak) Kasternakis died in 2016. He was also predeceased by a son John Kasternakis. Surviving are three sons - Theodore Kasternakis of Monroe Township, James Kasternakis of Ocean Pines, Maryland and George Kasternakis of Freehold; his daughter Elaine Hill and her husband Lewis of Monroe Township; ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Private funeral services will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery in North Brunswick.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Selover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved