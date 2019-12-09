Services
Sayreville - Michael A. Kosanovich, 21, of Sayreville died in a tragic and sudden motor vehicle accident in Queens on Saturday December 7, 2019. Born in New Brunswick he was employed by Barclay Environmental, Edison. A graduate of Sayreville War Memorial High School he loved skateboarding and riding ATV's and dirt bikes.

He is survived by his mother Joyce Kosanovich; his brother Aidan Friedman; his grandparents Joyce and Ken Elyea; his girlfriend Melanie Perez and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday December 12, 2019 at 10am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morgan First Aid Squad, 1960 NJ 35, South Amboy, NJ 08879 or .
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
