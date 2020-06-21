Michael L. Donnelly
Michael L. Donnelly

Monroe Twp - Michael L. Donnelly, 74, of Monroe, Twp., NJ, passed away at RWJ Hospital in New Brunswick on Friday, June 19, 2020, from complications of Scleroderma. He was born in Trenton, NJ, attended Trenton Catholic High School and graduated from Cathedral High School and Rutgers University. He served in the US Army in Vietnam during the war. He resided in Monroe, NJ after many years of living in Metuchen where he was involved in local politics. He served as the editor of The Lawrence Ledger and The Windsor-Heights Herald for several years. He was retired from a career as a corporate communications officer and editor for many national corporations including AT&T and American Express among others. Predeceased by his parents, Leo and Bernie Donnelly, Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Maggie Ryan, his daughter Katie and husband Michael Warren of Boston, his daughter Megan and husband Everett Presley and grandson Hendrik Presley of Maplewood, NJ. Also surviving are his sister Jo Ann Donnelly and husband Roger Hardy of Hamilton Township, NJ, and his brother Patrick Donnelly and wife Martha of Lewisberry, PA.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Mike's name can be made to Amnesty International or Doctors Without Borders.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Ruby Memorial in North Brunswick. Family and friends may share memories and offer condolences at www.rubymemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
