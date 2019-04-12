|
Michael L. Silverstein, M.D.
North Brunswick - Michael L. Silverstein, M.D. passed away on April 10, 2019, at the age of 75. He graduated from Columbia University and received his medical degree from SUNY Upstate Medical Center.
Michael practiced orthopedic surgery for over 45 years, most recently in New Brunswick, NJ. He served on the Board of Trustees of UMDNJ and the Jewish Community Foundation of the Jewish Federation of Greater Middlesex County. He was previously President of the Foundation of Central New Jersey Home for the Aged.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Rachel Feldman Silverstein; his children Aaron Silverstein (wife Kiera) and Rebecca Silverstein (husband Kevin); and grandchildren Caiden and Liam. He was predeceased by his son David; sister Dr. Ellen; and parents Sam and Theresa.
The funeral will take place on Friday, April 12 at 11:30AM at Anshe Emeth Memorial Temple, 222 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Interment to follow at Washington Cemetery, South Brunswick, Twp., (Deans), NJ.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Crabiel Parkwest Funeral Chapel, New Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019