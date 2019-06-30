|
Michael L. Vaccaro
Middlesex - Michael L. Vaccaro, 93, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019 surrounded by his family at Eastern Star Nursing Home in Bridgewater. Michael was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Luigi and Maria Vaccaro, was formerly of Bound Brook, NJ and has resided in Middlesex, NJ since 1951. Michael attended Bound Brook High School and Drakes Business School. As a teenager, he worked planting orchids at Thomas Young Orchids in Middlesex, NJ. He was an accountant for Mack Truck in Bridgewater, NJ for over 42 years retiring in 1990, and was the long-time manager of The Mack Employees Federal Credit Union. Twice a year he would partake in the bi-annual conventions with his wife, Catherine, and other board members with their spouses. He also enjoyed frequent trips to Atlantic City with Catherine, spending time with his family and was also known for the fondness over the years owning his Cadillacs. Michael was well-loved and respected and will always be remembered for his enthusiasm for a good glass of wine or scotch and a fine pipe to smoke. Michael leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 68 years, Catherine (Ceccato) Vaccaro; children, Michael L. Vaccaro, Jr. of Middlesex, Edward J. Vaccaro and his wife, Connie, of Kingwood Twp. and Carol Notarfrancesco and husband, Michael of Aberdeen; 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Visiting hours will be from 2-4PM & 7-9PM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9AM, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a 10AM funeral mass at St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. Entombment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Published in Courier News on June 30, 2019