Michael Lee Davis, Sr.



North Brunswick - Michael Lee Davis, Sr. died Sunday, October 4, 2020, at St. Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick. He was 77.



Born in Fort Bragg, North Carolina he resided in North Brunswick for most of his life. He was an alarm service technician for Wells Fargo, which became ADT, in Perth Amboy for 40 years before retiring in 2009. He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union.



Surviving are two sons - Michael L. Davis, Jr. of North Brunswick and Kenneth Davis and his wife Crystal of Raleigh, North Carolina; his daughter Sharon Davis of Spring Hill, Florida; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM Friday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by an 11:00 AM funeral service at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store