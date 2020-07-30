Michael Lee McDonald
Inwood, WV - Michael Lee McDonald, passed away on July 26, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren with lots of jokes, laughter, and love.
Born January 24, 1958, in Elizabeth, NJ., he was the son of the late Wilbert Leroy McDonald and Rosemarie Herenyi McDonald.
Senior Chief Michael who was known as Popi, was a 22 year retired Veteran of the United States Navy serving from 1975-1997. He was a member of St. Leo Catholic Church.
He was married to his princess for 40 years, he was a loving husband, a caring and proud father, and a gentle grandfather of twelve.
He had a great love for the New York Mets, the New York Giants, and the New York Rangers.
He is survived by his wife Susan Scott McDonald; four children, Mandy and Tim Dunbar of Bunker Hill, Josh and Sam McDonald of Point of Rocks, MD, Mark and Jen McDonald of Woodbridge, VA, Peter McDonald of Point Loma, CA; twelve grandchildren, Mailei, Kai, Michael, Lily, Scarlett, Kealy, Keira, Aiden, Shaela, Sorsha, Seamus, Seanan; step-father, John Herega of The Villages of FL; two brothers, David McDonald and wife Becky of Dublin, GA, Andy McDonald, of Dublin, GA; two sisters, Christina Kyrak and husband Ron of Jackson, NJ, Virginia Kersey of Rochelle, GA; three step-brothers, Mark Herega of Avenel, NJ, John Herega, Jr. of Seaside Heights, NJ, and Tim Herega and wife Lisa, of Beachwood, NJ.
The family would like a special thank you to his posse, Smokey and Harry for their friendship.
The Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel of Inwood, will be open for family to receive friends only from the hours of 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020. Visitors will be required to wear face masks, practice social distancing, and follow directives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Leo Catholic Church with Father Alfred Obiudu celebrant. Interment prayers with Military Honors will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
