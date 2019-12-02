|
|
Michael McSherry
Woodbridge - Michael McSherry of Woodbridge passed away on Sunday December 1, 2019. He was 32 years old.
Born in Phoenix, Arizona, he resided in Woodbridge for most of his life.
Michael was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.
He was a graduate of JFK High School in Iselin and Middlesex County Vocational School.
Michael was employed as a Mechanic with Gaithersburg Automotive in Maryland.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Wayne Wright; and paternal grandparents, Terrence and Margaret McSherry.
Surviving are
his parents, Edward and Audrey McSherry; brothers, Sean McSherry, Patrick McSherry and his wife, Talytha, and Brian McSherry; and maternal grandmother Elizabeth Wright.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Road to Hope Charity Fund, Woodbridge Township Addiction Services, 2 George Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 in Michael's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019