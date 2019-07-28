|
Michael ("Mickey") Mezzacappa
North Brunswick - Michael ("Mickey") Mezzacappa passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at a long-term care facility in Monroe Township, surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.
Born in Staten Island to the late Giovanni and Jenny (Sparta) Mezzacappa, he lived in Staten Island before relocating to North Brunswick 18 years ago. He was self-employed in the fastener industry for over 70 years. Mr. Mezzacappa proudly served in the United States Army, and was a Korean War Veteran. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees.
Mickey was pre-deceased by his daughter, Carol, and his sister, Nicolina. Surviving are his loving wife, Milka; a daughter - Dianne Mezzacappa-Alvaro; two stepsons - David Bier (Diane) of Milltown, and Steve Bier of Princeton Junction; his sister, Providencia Crudo; goddaughter, Gina Ciambruschini, and five grandchildren - Christopher and Michael Alvaro, Sarah Bier, and Blake and Ryan Quinn.
Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be be 9:15 Monday from Selover Funeral Home, with a millitary burial at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery, in Wrightstown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Musella Foundation For Brain Tumor Research, 1100 Peninsula Blvd, Hewlett, NY 11557.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019