Services
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Moroz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Red" Moroz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Red" Moroz Obituary
Michael Moroz, "Red" 98 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Michael was a lifelong residence of Perth Amboy. He served his country in the United States Army, he was one of six brothers who served during World War II. He was employed by Raritan Arsenal, Frankford Arsenal then he retired from Fort Monmouth as an Automotive Mechanic. He was a lifelong parishioner of the Ukrainian Assumption Catholic Church.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Charles and Mary ( nee Balich ); adored wife Marie O'Rourke; cherished son Charles "Chuck" Moroz; dear brother of Stephen, Charles, Nicholas, John Moroz, Catherine Pacansky, and Mary Glowacki.

He is survived by his devoted daughter Theresa Moroz ~ Barber; beloved brother George Moroz; loving grandfather of 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Burial will be at Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 8 ~ 10am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -