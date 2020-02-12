|
|
Michael Moroz, "Red" 98 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Michael was a lifelong residence of Perth Amboy. He served his country in the United States Army, he was one of six brothers who served during World War II. He was employed by Raritan Arsenal, Frankford Arsenal then he retired from Fort Monmouth as an Automotive Mechanic. He was a lifelong parishioner of the Ukrainian Assumption Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Charles and Mary ( nee Balich ); adored wife Marie O'Rourke; cherished son Charles "Chuck" Moroz; dear brother of Stephen, Charles, Nicholas, John Moroz, Catherine Pacansky, and Mary Glowacki.
He is survived by his devoted daughter Theresa Moroz ~ Barber; beloved brother George Moroz; loving grandfather of 2 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren; adored uncle of many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10am at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Burial will be at Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 8 ~ 10am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020