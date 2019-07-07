|
|
Michael O. Higgins
Brick - Michael O. Higgins, age 46, of Brick, died Friday, June 28 at his home.
Born in New Brunswick, he has lived in Edison for many years. He then moved to Brick.
Mr. Higgins had worked as an MRI Technologist at Atlantic Medical Imaging. Michael's hobbies included sharpshooting and had musical interests in artists such as Chris Cornell, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Godsmack, and many other artists.
He is survived by his son, Michael R. Higgins of Monroe, his mother Linda Higgins of Lavallette, his grandmother Elsbeth Rapolla of Lavallette, his two siblings: James R. Higgins of Edison, and Joanne Higgins of Fort Myers, FL, his nephew Tyler Swartz of Edison, and also survived by many cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, James E. Higgins (Ret - NYPD).
Friends are invited on Monday, July 8 to the Jaqui-Kuhn Funeral Home, 17 S. Adelaide Avenue, Highland Park between the hours of 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm. Deacon John Sheldon of the Nativity of the Lord Church, Monroe will officiate at a prayer service at 7:30 pm on Monday evening.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the s Project
Published in Home News Tribune on July 7, 2019