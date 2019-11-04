Services
Mundy Funeral Home - Dunellen
142 Dunellen Ave
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael P. Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. Hughes Obituary
Michael P. Hughes

Somerville - Michael P. Hughes, 67, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at RWJ Univ. Hospital Somerset in Somerville. Born in Plainfield, he was raised in Piscataway and was a graduate of Piscataway High School. Michael worked as a Safety Manager for Jersey Gypsum Company in Kearny for more than 20 years and retired in 2008.

His family includes his wife, Barbara A. Kiederling Hughes; a daughter, Shannon Sorbino and her husband Derek of Middlesex, two sons, Christopher Hughes and his wife Wendy of Hillsborough and Sean Hughes of Sea Bright; a brother George Hughes and two sisters, Geraldine Peek and the late Patricia Buckheim and two grandchildren, James and Jared Sorbino.

Arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. Cremation will be private. To send condolences or sign the guestbook, visit www.mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -