Michael P. Hughes
Somerville - Michael P. Hughes, 67, died on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at RWJ Univ. Hospital Somerset in Somerville. Born in Plainfield, he was raised in Piscataway and was a graduate of Piscataway High School. Michael worked as a Safety Manager for Jersey Gypsum Company in Kearny for more than 20 years and retired in 2008.
His family includes his wife, Barbara A. Kiederling Hughes; a daughter, Shannon Sorbino and her husband Derek of Middlesex, two sons, Christopher Hughes and his wife Wendy of Hillsborough and Sean Hughes of Sea Bright; a brother George Hughes and two sisters, Geraldine Peek and the late Patricia Buckheim and two grandchildren, James and Jared Sorbino.
Arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. Cremation will be private. To send condolences or sign the guestbook, visit www.mundyfh.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019