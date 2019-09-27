|
|
Michael P. Meehan
Edison - Michael P. Meehan, 94, of Edison, passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born and raised in County Armagh, Ireland, he immigrating to the United States in 1948, and became a citizen of the United States on March 17, 1954 (Saint Patrick's Day). He was a resident of Edison for almost 60 years.
Michael was an Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War in the 25th Infantry Signal Company and then the 11th Airborne Division. He was the recipient of the Occupation Medal (Germany), Occupation Medal (Japan), National Defense Service Medal and The Parachute Badge. Michael was a Police Officer for the Newark Police Department, for 26 years. Afterwards, he was a Military Police Officer for the Department of Defense at the Military Ocean Terminal in Bayonne.
Michael is predeceased by his daughter, Barbara E. Meehan (d.2016), 4 brothers; Hugh, Barney, John, Peter and 5 sisters; Sister Vincent (Minnie), Mena, Agnes, Kathleen and Alice. Surviving are his wife of 64 years; Margaret Mary Meehan, two children; Michael J. Meehan and his wife Ellen, of Little Silver, and Susan Meehan Doherty of Westford, MA, 6 grandchildren Audrey Meehan, Molly Meehan, Michael R. Meehan, Connor Doherty, Kyle Doherty and Olivia Doherty. Michael was devoted to his family, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Michael was a parishioner of St. Francis Cathedral and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police in Newark, VFW Post 3117 in Edison, the Edison Senior Citizens, and the 11th Airborne Division Association. He was also an avid Gardener, having been raised on the Meehan Family farm in Ireland, he was especially proud of his vegetable garden. Michael was a frequent contributor to local newspapers and his infamous "Letters to the Editor" were frequently published to voice his opinion. Michael spent his life serving others and was recognized in the Edison community for his charitable work, volunteering at the N.J. Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park, the VFW, and the Fraternal Oder of Police. He was honored to be selected to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Edison Memorial Day Parade in 2018.
The funeral will take place on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 9:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27), Metuchen(costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:15 am Funeral Mass at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will be in Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown.
Visitation is Sunday from 3 -6 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 27, 2019