Michael Paul Krall Jr.
Sayreville - Michael Paul Krall Jr., age 68 of Sayreville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Perth Amboy, he had lived in Sayreville for over 40 years. Before his retirement, Mike worked as a signalman for NJ Transit Railroad in South Amboy.
Mike enjoyed reading, writing, religious studies, politics, baseball (Yankees), old movies and television shows, guitar and piano.
He is predeceased by his parents Michael Sr. and Genevieve.
Surviving are his high school sweetheart and wife of 48 years, the former Patricia Sucheski, his children Natalie Krall, Jordan Krall and his wife Dana, Candice Krall and her fiancé Jorge Machado and his grandson Jonah Krall.
A private cremation was held under the direction of Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane Parlin, NJ.
Letters of condolence, directions, and completed arrangements may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com
