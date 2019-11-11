|
Michael Pierdinock
Monmouth Junction - Michael Pierdinock, 94, of Monmouth Junction died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Penn Medicine Hospital Princeton at Plainsboro. He was Born and grew up in the coal mines of Tresckow, PA and moved to and was a resident of Monmouth Junction for over 60 years.
Upon graduation from High School he soon thereafter was drafted into the United States Army served at a Technical Sergeant in the European Theater during WWII and was awarded the bronze star and other distinguished service metals for his service. As a result of his service the U.S. Army requested that he attend West Point and become an officer. He ultimately attended Chicago Polytechnical Institute where he received his B.S. degree in Civil Engineering.
His life was once again interrupted during the Korean War where he served stateside at Camp Kilmer, New Brunswick, N.J. where he ultimately met his late wife Catherine (Brabson) Pierdinock. They were married for 61 years and resided at the same home they built in 1957 and raised Michele Anne Pierdinock and Michael J. Pierdinock. He worked for many years as a Civil Engineer and Vice President at A.E. Carlone of Morristown, NJ. He was a member of St. Cecilia's Church, American Legion Post, and a retired fireman.
Son of the late Michael and Anna (Goydish) Pierdinock, husband of the late Catherine (Brabson) Pierdinock, brother of the late Peter Pierdinock, John Pierdinock, Mary Sudock, Maggie Aranda, he is survived by a son Michael J Pierdinock, a daughter Michele Anne Pierdinock, a brother Vincent "Butch" Pierdinock, 2 sisters Anna Zukatinski and Isabel Yersivich, 3 grandchildren, Christian Michael Pierdinock, Stephanie Rose Pierdinock, Kelsey Lynn Pierdinock and great grandchild Payton Mae Hanlon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at St. Cecilia's Church 10 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction.
Entombment will follow in the Holy Cross Burial Park.
Friends may call on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the M.J. Murphy Funeral Home 616 Ridge Road at New Road, Monmouth Junction.
Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Cecilia's Church 10 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019