|
|
Michael R. Luskey
Carteret - Michael Robert Luskey 45, of Carteret, died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at home. He was born in Edison and was a life -long resident of Carteret. He is the retired owner of Carlos Pizzeria in Carteret. Michael was an avid Jets and Yankees Fan.
Michael is predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Marie SanFilippo; Michael and Josephine Luskey. He is survived by his parents, Susan and Michael; his brother, Christopher; his sister, Jenna Bernardino and her husband, Trinidad; his beloved nieces and nephews, Jaclyn, Trinity, Dylan and Gabriella; and many relatives and friends.
The Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 AM at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, followed by Interment at St. James Cemetery in Woodbridge. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, from 4 PM to 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 24, 2019