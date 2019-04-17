|
Michael R. Sansone
North Brunswick - Michael R. Sansone died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Care One at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth. He was 65.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Frank R. and Irene (Csubak) Sansone, he was a lifelong township resident. Michael was a research physicist for ExxonMobil in Annandale for over 35 years.
He is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019