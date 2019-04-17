Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Selover Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Sansone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Sansone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael R. Sansone Obituary
Michael R. Sansone

North Brunswick - Michael R. Sansone died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Care One at Trinitas Regional Medical Center in Elizabeth. He was 65.

Born in New Brunswick to the late Frank R. and Irene (Csubak) Sansone, he was a lifelong township resident. Michael was a research physicist for ExxonMobil in Annandale for over 35 years.

He is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now