Michael R. Zylka
Perth Amboy - Michael R. Zylka passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River.
Born in Perth Amboy, he was a lifelong resident until recently when he settled in Bayville. Michael was a graduate of Oratory Prep School in Summit, graduate of Miami-Dade Jr. College in Miami and graduate of American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service; moving on to own and operated Zylka Funeral Home in Perth Amboy. Michael served as President and Captain of Perth Amboy Engine Company #3 and was also a life member of the Fireman's Exempt Association. Mr. Zylka was longtime communicant of St. Stephen R.C. Church in Perth Amboy where he served as an usher and was a member of the Holy Name Society, member of Knights of Columbus Post 299 where he served as Grand Knight in 1989 and 1992 as well as Past Faithful Navigator. Michael was also a member of the Perth Amboy Democratic Committee, served on the Perth Amboy Planning Board and was chairman of the Perth Amboy Port Authority. In his spare time, Michael enjoyed being on his boat or just being near the water.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Anthony M. and Katheryn C. Zylka. Surviving are his son, Michael B. Zylka and his wife Patricia of Barnegat and was the loving grandfather of "M" Emily and "T" Taryn Zylka.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Monday, November 4, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stephen R.C Church in Perth Amboy. Entombment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3pm to 7pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to St. Stephen R.C. Church, 490 State Street, Perth Amboy, NJ 08861.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019