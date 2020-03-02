|
Michael Ralph Sciarrillo, 86, of Edison, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Michael has been an Edison resident for 40 years. He retired from Revlon as the Director of Manufacturing after 38 years; and most recently was a Driver for the Department of Transportation for the Township of Edison.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Liberato and Emilia Sciarrillo; and a granddaughter, Kristin. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Iris; his sons, Michael, Alan and his wife Donna; and Robert; along with his grandchildren, Jen Pitoscia and her husband Chris, Alan Sciarrillo, and Greg Sciarrillo. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Following his wishes, Michael was privately cremated. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020