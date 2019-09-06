|
Michael S. Corrigan
Albrightsville, PA - Michael S. Corrigan, 72, of Albrightsville, PA, formerly of Edison, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at his home. Born in East Orange to Thomas and Lillian (Palmer) Corrigan, Michael lived most of his life in Edison before moving to PA. Michael was an Installation Supervisor for Lucent Tech before his retirement. He was a proud serving member of the Penn Forest Township Volunteer Fire Company #2.
He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his loving wife of 42 years, Joy (Williams) Corrigan in 2009.
Surviving are his two daughters, Kelly Chiumento and her husband Nicholas of Kunkletown, PA, and Jennifer Amann and her husband Donald of Edison; and five grandchildren, Nicholas IV, Joseph, James, Christian, and Hailey. Also surviving are a brother, Donald Corrigan and a sister, Patricia Ann Lemon.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12-4 p.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Ave., Edison.
Michael will be privately cremated.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Michael Corrigan at:
Penn Forest Twp. Volunteer Fire Co. #2, 1507 State RTE 534, PO Box 125, Albrightsville, PA 18210-0125
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 6, 2019