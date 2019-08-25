|
|
Michael Sandor
Woodbridge - Michael Sandor, 44 of Woodbridge passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.
Born in Perth Amboy, Michael was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, class of 1992. Michael was a mason by trade, enjoyed playing his guitar and listening/making music. He was also an avid sportsman.
Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, Michael J. and Irene Sandor. Surviving are his son, CPL. Michael J. Sandor; parents, Michael and Susan Sandor; grandparents, Rocco and Olga Gallico as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ 07095. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019