Michael "Mike" Surma
Hopelawn - Michael "Mike" Surma passed away peacefully at JFK hospital in Edison, NJ on February 15, 2020. He was 83 years old.
Mike was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy and Hopelawn, NJ.
He served in the US Army and was employed by the Perth Amboy Post Office for 34 years.
Mike was an avid sports fan, cheering on the NY Rangers, Villanova Wildcats and his beloved NY Giants. Mitzi and Mike met at Edison bowling alleys and bowled for most of his life.
He enjoyed crabbing with his sons at the Jersey shore, trying his luck at the slots with Mitzi and relaxing in the sun with family at Monmouth Park. Mike and Mitzi liked to travel with friends and enjoyed a number of cruises.
Mike was a proud family man and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed cooking, especially preparing large dinners which he shared with family and friends on football Sundays. He was a member of the "greatest generation" and one would be hard pressed to find anyone who had a bad word to say about Mike.
Mike, a kind, hardworking and honest man, will truly be missed by all who were privileged to call him a friend.
Mike is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years Rosemarie "Mitzi" Surma; two sons Mike Surma and wife Robin, Scott Surma and wife Sheila, grandson Michael Nardi, great-granddaughter Luciana and sisters Barbara Surma and Kate Banas.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, February 19, 2020 11:00 am at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home 399 Avenel Street, Avenel, NJ 07001. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, February 18th from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center 65 James Street, Edison, NJ 08820.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020