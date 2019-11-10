|
Michael T. Carr
Perth Amboy - Michael T. Carr, 66 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He was an alumnus of St. Mary's High School, Class of 1971 and received his BS degree in Civil Engineering from Villanova University, Class of 1975. He was employed by H. Thomas Carr then formed Carr Engineering Associates in 1987. He was a member of the Edison Zoning Board of Adjustment & Technical Review Committee. During his career he served on various municipal boards throughout Middlesex County and many years as the City Engineer of Perth Amboy.
Michael was an avid sailor, and a lifetime member of the Raritan Yacht Club. He sailed with his childhood friends for more than 50 years for pleasure and competitive racing both locally and abroad.
He was an active member of the United States Naval Sea Cadets Corps. First as a cadet from 1967 ~ 1971, which included a monthslong voyage on a US Navy vessel to Europe and Greenland. Later he became an officer and instructor and worked with young cadets sharing his knowledge.
He was a lifelong member of the Perth Amboy Hook & Ladder and Perth Amboy Exempt Fireman's Association, a member of the South Amboy Hibernian's and the Rector Street Marching and Keg Society, an award winning group in Perth Amboy.
Michael is predeceased by his loving parents H. Thomas and Elizabeth A. ( nee Markart ) Carr.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years Sandra "Sandy" ( nee Solasky ), beloved father of Matthew, Katelyn Carr and her companion Jay Minetello; dear brother of Kathy and her husband Rory Rickwood, "B" and her husband Ed Mahon, Timothy and his wife Peggy Carr; cherished uncle of Megan, Ryan, Blake and Elizabeth.
We will begin to leave on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street for a Funeral Mass at St. John Paul II Parish at St. Stephens Church. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Tuesday from 4 ~ 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Sea Cadets organization made out to: USNCC NWS Earle Division and send it to the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019