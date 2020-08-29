Michael Thomas Fay



Michael Thomas Fay passed away at the age of 34 at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, TX after a brief illness. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Jan Fay of AZ, a sister and brother-in-law, Allison and Matthew Brightbill of MD, and a brother, Richard of CO, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins. He became an uncle six days after his passing. Michael was born in New Brunswick, NJ, grew up in Hillsborough, NJ, and went to Hillsborough High School. He studied at RVCC in Branchburg, NJ and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.



Michael was intelligent and inquisitive and never stopped looking for answers about the world and the universe. He was a computer whiz who started his own company after graduating from high school, Penguin Networks, that provided networking and computer repair services. He worked for Allstate Insurance in NJ and in Las Vegas and for Suddenlink Communications in TX.



Michael had a beautiful soul, was generous and kind-hearted, and enjoyed helping anyone he could without asking for anything in return. He loved to teach and mentor others. He played the piano beautifully and was an avid coin collector. He was a lover of cats, especially Niles, Zelda and Wobbles. Michael's real passion was studying linguistics and languages and was fluent in seven different languages.



Michael will be missed beyond words by his family. A memorial services will be held at a later date.









