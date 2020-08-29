1/
Michael Thomas Fay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Thomas Fay

Michael Thomas Fay passed away at the age of 34 at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler, TX after a brief illness. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Jan Fay of AZ, a sister and brother-in-law, Allison and Matthew Brightbill of MD, and a brother, Richard of CO, as well as many aunts and uncles and cousins. He became an uncle six days after his passing. Michael was born in New Brunswick, NJ, grew up in Hillsborough, NJ, and went to Hillsborough High School. He studied at RVCC in Branchburg, NJ and the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Michael was intelligent and inquisitive and never stopped looking for answers about the world and the universe. He was a computer whiz who started his own company after graduating from high school, Penguin Networks, that provided networking and computer repair services. He worked for Allstate Insurance in NJ and in Las Vegas and for Suddenlink Communications in TX.

Michael had a beautiful soul, was generous and kind-hearted, and enjoyed helping anyone he could without asking for anything in return. He loved to teach and mentor others. He played the piano beautifully and was an avid coin collector. He was a lover of cats, especially Niles, Zelda and Wobbles. Michael's real passion was studying linguistics and languages and was fluent in seven different languages.

Michael will be missed beyond words by his family. A memorial services will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved