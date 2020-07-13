1/1
Michael Thomas Sherry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Thomas Sherry, Jr.

Colonia - Michael Thomas Sherry, Jr., 60, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11th. Born in Jersey City, NJ to parents, Michael and Jean Sherry, he grew up Colonia. He attended Avenel Junior High and JFK high school in Iselin, NJ. Michael worked as an automobile and motorcycle mechanic. From a young age Michael was fascinated by any type of motor. He had an avid interest in motorcycles, cars, history, aviation, military memorabilia, guitar's and music. He loved music and enjoyed playing many types of instruments and singing and karaoke. He loved and cherished his family and his family's pets.

Michael is pre-deceased by his father and an infant daughter, Cassandra Jean.

Surviving are his mother, Jean and siblings, Thomas of Colonia, Joseph and his wife Janie of Barnegat and Edward of Ashburn, Virginia and a sister, Kathleen of Highland Park, NJ.

He leaves behind four children and four grandchildren. Jessica Sherry Jimenez, two granddaughters, Ava Jimenez and Myla Jimenez. A son, Michael Sherry, daughter

Tierney Sherry and grandchildren, Patrick Sherry and Everley Hafner and daughter Victoria Sherry.

Visitation Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ. Funeral Services 8:30am Thursday July 16,2020 at the funeral home followed by a 9:30am mass at St John Vianney Church. Colonia. Interment St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gosselin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved