Michael Thomas Sherry, Jr.



Colonia - Michael Thomas Sherry, Jr., 60, passed away at home on Saturday, July 11th. Born in Jersey City, NJ to parents, Michael and Jean Sherry, he grew up Colonia. He attended Avenel Junior High and JFK high school in Iselin, NJ. Michael worked as an automobile and motorcycle mechanic. From a young age Michael was fascinated by any type of motor. He had an avid interest in motorcycles, cars, history, aviation, military memorabilia, guitar's and music. He loved music and enjoyed playing many types of instruments and singing and karaoke. He loved and cherished his family and his family's pets.



Michael is pre-deceased by his father and an infant daughter, Cassandra Jean.



Surviving are his mother, Jean and siblings, Thomas of Colonia, Joseph and his wife Janie of Barnegat and Edward of Ashburn, Virginia and a sister, Kathleen of Highland Park, NJ.



He leaves behind four children and four grandchildren. Jessica Sherry Jimenez, two granddaughters, Ava Jimenez and Myla Jimenez. A son, Michael Sherry, daughter



Tierney Sherry and grandchildren, Patrick Sherry and Everley Hafner and daughter Victoria Sherry.



Visitation Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ. Funeral Services 8:30am Thursday July 16,2020 at the funeral home followed by a 9:30am mass at St John Vianney Church. Colonia. Interment St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.









