Michael Timko, Jr.
Edison - Michael Timko Jr., 97, formerly of Edison, N.J., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2020 at Arbor Square in West Chester, PA surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 10, 1922 in Czechoslovakia, he immigrated with his family in 1932 to the United States. Mike served during World War II as a bombardier in the 376th Heavy Bomb Group in the Army Air Corp earning the rank of first lieutenant. He graduated from Penn State University and worked at ASARCO and Engelhard Chemical Corp. (BASF) in N.J., until his retirement in 1987. Mike is survived by Irene, his loving wife of 70 years; sons Robert (Kathleen), Michael (Susan), and Joseph; six grandchildren John (Kimberly), Patricia (Edwin), Charles, Peter, Keenan and Matthew; and four great grandsons. He was a lifelong fan of Penn State football and never passed up the opportunity for a bowl of ice cream. He will be missed greatly.
Church services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020