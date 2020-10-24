Michael Vallillo, III



Avenel - Michael Vallillo, III passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.



He was born on March 29, 1952 in Elizabeth, NJ and had lived in Avenel, NJ and resided in Riverview, Fla. in 1992.



Throughout his life, he was dedicated to his country. Michael served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1970-1992. He was a Traffic Controller for 22 years, served in Spain, Italy, Greece and the States. Honorably discharged as a Master Sergeant. Michael received a letter of commendation for his excellent service.



Michael was a communicant at Resurrection Catholic Church in Riverview, Fla.



In his free time he enjoyed bowling regularly with his son Michael and also loved playing the drums.



Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, godfather, son and brother who will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



Preceded in death by his younger brother in 1997, Robert Vallillo of Orlando, Fla.



Left to cherish his loving memory; his wife of 47 years, Adela of Riverview, Fla.; a daughter, Janette and her husband Rafael Almagro, and their three daughters, Marina, Lorena, and Daniella of Madrid, Spain; a son, Michael IV and his daughter, Kailia of Riverview, Fla.; his parents, Michael and Josephine of Avenel, NJ; five sisters, Carol Ann Haar of Orlando, Fla.; Dianne Ivan of Jackson, NJ; Lynn Marie Palmer of Avenel, NJ; Theresa Cursi of Basking Ridge, NJ; Jo Ann Brady of Fords, NJ, and a host of nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials may be sent to, Resurrection Catholic



Church, 6819 Krycul Ave., Riverview, Fla., 33578



The VA Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. will be holding a Military Ceremony.









