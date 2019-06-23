Services
Buckland Funeral Home
10 W End Ave
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 218-0281
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Buckland Funeral Home
10 West End Avenue
Somerville, NJ
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Buckland Funeral Home
10 West End Avenue
Somerville, NJ
Somerville - Michael Venson was born March 15, 1963 in Plainfield, NJ. He resided in Plainfield, NJ most of his life moving to Somerville, NJ 16 years ago in 2003 after getting married. He attended the Plainfield School system and graduated from Plainfield High School. He was employed at Viant in South Plainfield, NJ where he walked as a Quality Control Inspector. Michael died on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at JFK Hospital in Edison, NJ. Michael is survived by his loving wife Zina, daughters Chavonne and Nakeema; mother Brenda Hammond, granddaughters Aleah, Tamia, and Taylor; brothers Mark, Brett (Sandra), Craig (Ayanna), and Jason; and sisters Nicole (Carl), and Aryi. Michael was predeceased by his brother Hollis Venson. A viewing will take place on Tuesday June 25, 2019 from 10AM-12PM at the Buckland Funeral Home, 10 West End Avenue, Somerville, NJ, with a funeral to follow at 12PM.
Published in Courier News on June 23, 2019
