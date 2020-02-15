Services
Countryside Funeral Home - Three Bridges
724 Route 202 North
Three Bridges, NJ 08887
(908) 782-2121
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church
105 Summer Road
Three Bridges, NJ
Michele C. Schrade


1949 - 2020
Michele C. Schrade Obituary
Michele C. Schrade

Flemington - Michele C. Schrade, 70, of Flemington, NJ passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Born July 20, 1949 in Washington, D.C. she was the daughter of Delia Sales and the late Pierre Sales.

Michele is survived by her beloved husband, John P. Schrade, Sr., and her two sons, Christopher Murray of Staten Island, NY and Sean (Cara) Murray of Atlanta, GA and two step-sons, John P. (Kelly) Schrade, Jr. of Seaford, NY and Philip M. (Melissa) Schrade of Massapequa Park, NY. She is also survived by two brothers, Richard G. (Elaine) Sales of Charles Town, WV and Robert R. (Kimberly) of North Troy, VT and is predeceased by her sister, Denise M. (Denny) Leathers of Herndon, VA. Michele is survived by seven grandchildren, Rachael Murray, Cathryn Murray, Alexandra Murray, Sean Murray, Jr., John S. Schrade, Aubrey Schrade and Christian Schrade as well as several close nieces and nephews.

Michele served as a Special Investigator for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for 25 years. She was a highly decorated investigator receiving one of the agency's highest honors-the Inspector General Award for an undercover investigation she ran which led to the arrest and conviction of several criminals.

All her life Michele was a gourmet chef and baker. Many family and friends were regaled with her culinary talents. Upon Michele's retirement in 2009 she had more time to cook, bake, garden as well as spend time with her children, grandchildren and beloved husband.

A viewing will take place at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Wednesday, February 19 from 4-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 9:30 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 105 Summer Road, Three Bridges, NJ 08887. A private interment will be scheduled at a later date.

The family requests sending memorial contributions in Michele's name to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA, 01923-1389 or online at www.scleroderma.org.
Published in Courier News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
