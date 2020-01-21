|
Michele Hudak, 49, passed away at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020.
Michele was born on June 5, 1970, in Piscataway. She was raised in Piscataway while also spending time in San Diego, CA. Michele has resided in Edison for the last 28 years. She worked as an Office Manager for Buick GMC in East Brunswick.
She was preceded in death by her in-laws, Elaine and Arthur Hudak.
She is survived by her husband, Bryan Hudak; her two beautiful daughters, Dakota and Sydney Hudak. Michele was a loving aunt to four nieces and one nephew.
Michele was a devoted wife and loving mother. She was a true friend that always could be counted on. She loved spending quality time with her family and friends. Her other Happy Place was Walt Disney World, were she spent numerous vacations, and was an avid collector of anything Disney. She was a beautiful soul that will be truly missed. May she rest in peace in her new forever Happy Place.
A memorial service will be held at home at a future date.
Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020