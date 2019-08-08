Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
West Creek, formerly of Woodbridge - Michele T. Smith passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford Township. She was 66 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, she resided in Woodbridge for many years before moving to West Creek last year.

Mrs. Smith was employed in procurement with Merck and Company in Rahway for 35 years until her retirement in 2007.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bruce E. Smith, in 2000; mother, Anna Kish Szeman, in 2002; and father, Alex Szeman, in 1966.

Surviving are her son, William Smith and his wife, Jeanette, of West Creek; sister, Maryann Evaldi, of Woodbridge; brother, Michael Szeman, of Scotch Plains; and grandchildren, Rebecca, William, Jr., Megan, Amanda and Peter.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visitation will be on Friday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions to Stafford Township Emergency Medical Services, 133 Stafford Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 in Michele's memory would be greatly appreciated by her family.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 8, 2019
