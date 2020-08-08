Michelina A. Malafronte
South Plainfield - Michelina A. (Radeschi) Malafronte, 98, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Bridgeway Care Center and Rebab in Hillsborough.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late Mauro and Irene (LiButti) Radeschi, Michelina lived in South Plainfield until settling to Piscataway in 2015.
Michelina enjoyed her time as a homemaker, where she loved to cook and raise her family. In her younger years, she was a bookkeeper for the family business.
Predeceased by two husbands; Aurelio "Harry" Ferraro and Victor Malafronte and three siblings; Madeline, Donato and Florindo Radeschi, Michelina leaves behind her loving children and step-children; Rose Grzan (Anthony), Irene Ferraro Sives (Ronald), Anthony Ferraro (June), Mauro Malafronte (Nancy), Victor Malafronte Micheline Patalano (Michael), Michael Malafronte (Diane) and Robert Malafronte.
Michelina is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held in the McCriskin-Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue, South Plainfield, NJ 07080 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 4-8PM.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 beginning at 9:15AM followed by a funeral mass at 10:15AM in Sacred Heart RC Church in South Plainfield.
Burial will take place at St. John's Cemetery, Queens, NY.
To send condolences to the Malafronte family, please visit www.McCriskinFuneralHome.com
.