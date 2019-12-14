Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St Johns Church
Dunellen, NJ
Michelina (Mickey) Tamponi


1933 - 2019
Michelina (Mickey) Tamponi Obituary
Michelina (Mickey) Tamponi

On December 9, 2019 Michelina (Mickey) Tamponi (Mirra), beloved sister, sister in law, aunt and friend, passed away at the age of 86.

Michelina was born on February 14, 1933 to James Vincent and Pasqualina Mirra in Sant'Angelo all'Esca (Avellino), Italy. Michelina moved to the United States in 1954 where she met Anthony Tamponi and married in 1958, while married for 28 years they lived in Bound Brook and Plainfield, NJ. She also resided in Warren, Dunellen and Pinehill, NJ.

She mastered the craft of sewing as well as preparing home cooked meals. She was a practicing catholic and attended mass regularly. She loved her family deeply and would do anything to help them.

Michelina is predeceased by her husband, Anthony Tamponi, parents and her sister, Olympia Casola. She is survived by her brothers, Mario Mirra of Mount Dora, Fl and Joseph Mirra and his wife Jennifer of Bridgewater, NJ and by her sister in law and best friend of over 30 years, Margaret (GI) Hughes of Pine Hill, NJ. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who will miss her dearly.

There will be a visitation on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 6-8 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, December 17 at 11 AM at St Johns Church, Dunellen. Burial to follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
