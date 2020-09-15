1/1
Michelle L. English
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle L. English

Sayreville - Michelle L. English (Nee: Haremza) 42 of Sayreville passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Michelle was born in Rahway, NJ and grew up in South Amboy, NJ where she graduated at Hoffman High School. She has resided in Sayreville, NJ for 23 years. She worked at Lowe's in Woodbridge and was a moderator and member of No Boundaries Jeep Crew.

Michelle is survived by her parents Robert and Margaret Morris, husband James English, her loving children Daniel English, Connor English and Brandi Davis, a cherished granddaughter Lily Davis-Baum. Dear sister to Mary Haremza.

Friends are invited to pay their respects at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm, and from 10 am on Friday with a prayer service at 11 am and burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Family is requesting in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the Tri-State Chapter of 570 Jeeps Humane Society of Port Jervis & Deer Park 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kurzawa Funeral Home
338 Main St
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 721-0475
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kurzawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved