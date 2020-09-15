Michelle L. English



Sayreville - Michelle L. English (Nee: Haremza) 42 of Sayreville passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 12, 2020.



Michelle was born in Rahway, NJ and grew up in South Amboy, NJ where she graduated at Hoffman High School. She has resided in Sayreville, NJ for 23 years. She worked at Lowe's in Woodbridge and was a moderator and member of No Boundaries Jeep Crew.



Michelle is survived by her parents Robert and Margaret Morris, husband James English, her loving children Daniel English, Connor English and Brandi Davis, a cherished granddaughter Lily Davis-Baum. Dear sister to Mary Haremza.



Friends are invited to pay their respects at the Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879 on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm, and from 10 am on Friday with a prayer service at 11 am and burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.



Family is requesting in lieu of flowers to please make donations to the Tri-State Chapter of 570 Jeeps Humane Society of Port Jervis & Deer Park 202 Route 209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store