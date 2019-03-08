|
|
Michelle (Mush) Quinn
Raritan - Michelle A. Quinn passed away peacefully on 3/06/2019.
She was predeceased by her mom Beatrice J. Zufall, step father Papa John Zufall, her sister Linda Gatto, her brother William (Goat) Hurst and her nephew Clayton ( Pitbull) Horton.
Michelle is survived by a sister Lisa Spagna, a brother Richard Hurst, niece & nephew Brooklyn Statland & Cody Gatto her Mama Bear AnnaMae Orzolek and beloved friends Kristin Rucci & Christopher Orzolek.
Visiting hours from 6pm-8pm on Monday, March 11and concluding with a Time of Remembrance and Shared Memories at 8pm at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 8, 2019