Cusick Funeral Home
80 Mountain Avenue
Somerville, NJ 08876
(908) 725-4100
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
Somerville, NJ
Service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:00 PM
Cusick Funeral Home
Somerville, NJ
Michelle (Mush) Quinn

Michelle (Mush) Quinn

Raritan - Michelle A. Quinn passed away peacefully on 3/06/2019.

She was predeceased by her mom Beatrice J. Zufall, step father Papa John Zufall, her sister Linda Gatto, her brother William (Goat) Hurst and her nephew Clayton ( Pitbull) Horton.

Michelle is survived by a sister Lisa Spagna, a brother Richard Hurst, niece & nephew Brooklyn Statland & Cody Gatto her Mama Bear AnnaMae Orzolek and beloved friends Kristin Rucci & Christopher Orzolek.

Visiting hours from 6pm-8pm on Monday, March 11and concluding with a Time of Remembrance and Shared Memories at 8pm at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 8, 2019
