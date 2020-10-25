1/
Mickey P. Daney
Mickey P. Daney

Toms River - Mickey P. Daney died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at her home in Toms River. She was 71.

Born in Staten Island, she resided in Perth Amboy until settling in Toms River with her family in 2005. Mickey worked for many years as a waitress at the Rio Diner in Woodbridge, NJ.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, George, in 2010.

Surviving is her son, George Daney, Jr., of East Stroudsburg, PA.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-8pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Cemetery, Toms River.




Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
OCT
30
Interment
Riverside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 240-3800
