Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Resources
More Obituaries for Mike Olexa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mike Olexa


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mike Olexa Obituary
Mike Olexa

Menlo Park Terrace - Mike G. Olexa, 91, of Menlo Park Terrace, passed away on April 24, 2020 at JFK Medical Center. He was born in Williamstown, PA, on April 23, 1929. Mike served in the US Marine Corps during WWII. He was a retired Welder and First-Class Burner for AS&R in Perth Amboy. Mike enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards.

He was predeceased by his wife, Christine Olexa, in 2017; two sisters, Anna Anderoni, and Mary Jacubek; a brother, John Olexa; a grandson, John Russo; and a sister-in-law, Rita Williams.

Mike is survived by a son, Mike J. Olexa, and his wife Laurie, of Menlo Park Terrace; two daughters; Carol Russo, and her husband Rob, of Monroe Twp.; and Gail Egan, of Woodbridge; four grandchildren: Brian, Annie, Craig Eric and Alyssa; five great-grandchildren: Christian, Sean, Kaylee, Julianna and Sophia.

Interment in Clover Leaf Memorial Park was private.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mike's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -