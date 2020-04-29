|
Mike Olexa
Menlo Park Terrace - Mike G. Olexa, 91, of Menlo Park Terrace, passed away on April 24, 2020 at JFK Medical Center. He was born in Williamstown, PA, on April 23, 1929. Mike served in the US Marine Corps during WWII. He was a retired Welder and First-Class Burner for AS&R in Perth Amboy. Mike enjoyed bowling, bingo and playing cards.
He was predeceased by his wife, Christine Olexa, in 2017; two sisters, Anna Anderoni, and Mary Jacubek; a brother, John Olexa; a grandson, John Russo; and a sister-in-law, Rita Williams.
Mike is survived by a son, Mike J. Olexa, and his wife Laurie, of Menlo Park Terrace; two daughters; Carol Russo, and her husband Rob, of Monroe Twp.; and Gail Egan, of Woodbridge; four grandchildren: Brian, Annie, Craig Eric and Alyssa; five great-grandchildren: Christian, Sean, Kaylee, Julianna and Sophia.
Interment in Clover Leaf Memorial Park was private.
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863.
To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020