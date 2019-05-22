|
Milagros "Millie" Roman
Perth Amboy - Milagros "Millie" Roman, 87, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Born and raised in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, Millie settled in Perth Amboy at the age of 16 and remained here since. She was a communicant of the former La Asuncion Catholic Church of Perth Amboy. She retired from the Perth Amboy Board of Education after 20 years as a Community Agent. Millie enjoyed crocheting, tending to her house plants, reading and, her trips to Atlantic City.
Predeceased by her children, Victor Roman, Jr and Gladys Santana, she is survived by her daughters, Cruz Mayhew and Zoraida Hernandez and her husband Jose; her sister, Inez Rios; her grandchildren, Jose, Jr., Jacqueline, Billy, Staci, Zillah and Izet, and; her great-grandchildren, Nia, Victor, Noah and Joseph.
Funeral services will begin at 10:15 AM Friday from Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Trinity RC Church, Perth Amboy. A private cremation will follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019