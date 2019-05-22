Services
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 442-0702
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Zylka Funeral Home Inc
513 State St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
Perth Amboy, NJ
Perth Amboy - Milagros "Millie" Roman, 87, of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Born and raised in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, Millie settled in Perth Amboy at the age of 16 and remained here since. She was a communicant of the former La Asuncion Catholic Church of Perth Amboy. She retired from the Perth Amboy Board of Education after 20 years as a Community Agent. Millie enjoyed crocheting, tending to her house plants, reading and, her trips to Atlantic City.

Predeceased by her children, Victor Roman, Jr and Gladys Santana, she is survived by her daughters, Cruz Mayhew and Zoraida Hernandez and her husband Jose; her sister, Inez Rios; her grandchildren, Jose, Jr., Jacqueline, Billy, Staci, Zillah and Izet, and; her great-grandchildren, Nia, Victor, Noah and Joseph.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 AM Friday from Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State Street, Perth Amboy, followed by an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial from Holy Trinity RC Church, Perth Amboy. A private cremation will follow. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Funeral Home.

To send flowers or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.zylkafh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 22, 2019
