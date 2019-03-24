|
Milcah Brown
Plainfield - Milcah (Bowie) Brown, age 89, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Plainfield. Born in Virginia, she spent most of her life in Plainfield and considered it to be home. Throughout her married life she and her family followed her husband's career in the military to different assignment in the United States.
Prior to retiring she worked for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick for over 30 years as a Manufacturing Manager. She attended college for 2 years.
Milcah was an active member of Living Word Church and was a greeter every Sunday for Elder Diane. She was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Milcah loved keeping in touch with her friends and family everyday over the phone.
Predeceased by her husband Harold Brown in 2017.
Survived by her children Harold Brown, III and his wife Toni and Celest Marie Brown; her sister Ellen Priscilla Smith; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family, her church family, loving friends and especially her fellow sisters of the Order of the Eastern Star.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a 12 p.m. service at Higgins Home for Funerals, 752 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Published in Courier News on Mar. 24, 2019