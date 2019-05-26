|
Mildred "Millie" A. Jevic
Edison - Mildred "Millie" A. Jevic, 84 of Edison, entered into eternal rest on May 21, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, and has resided in Edison since 1964. Mildred was a Lunch Aide with the Edison Township Board of Education for many years before retiring in 2009.
Mildred was predeceased by her parents, George and Helen Gladis, and in 2015 by her dear husband Leonard of 57 years. She is survived by her children; Rose Orichowskyj and husband Steve of Cherry Hill, Janice Jevic of Ewing, and Lenny Jevic and wife Margaret of Atlantic Beach, FL; grandchildren Tara Reed and husband Pierce, Marissa, Daniel, and Diana Orichowskyj; great-grandson Jacob Reed; brother George Gladis of Coral Springs, FL; sister-in-law Eleanor Jevic of Voorhees, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mildred will always be remembered by her loving smile, contagious laughter, and kindness to others. She loved to read, enjoyed doing word puzzles and most importantly, spending time with her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at 10 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords followed by a 10:30 am Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace Church. Entombment will be in Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation is Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on May 26, 2019