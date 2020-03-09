|
|
Mildred A. Knoblauch
On March 7th, Mildred A Knoblauch, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at the age of 87. Mildred was born on March 16, 1932 to Vincenza (Esposito) and Accursio Carlino. She was the older sister of Frank.
Mildred was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ. She married Alfred Kurt Knoblauch in 1953 and moved to North Plainfield, where they both resided for the rest of their lives. They had four children: Mildred Ann, Alfred Kurt Jr., Robert Chris, and William Frank.
Mildred worked as an executive assistant at National Starch in the Engineering department. She sent the company's first e-mail.
Mildred's hobbies included roller skating as a teenager in Hoboken. She enjoyed cooking, camping and reading, particularly books about American history. She was active in many clubs at the North Plainfield Senior Center.
Mildred was predeceased by her husband Alfred in 1997, her sons William in 1986, and Alfred Jr in 2007, and her brother Frank in 2019.
She is survived by her daughter Mildred Ann Lent, her son Robert Chris Knoblauch and his wife, Michele, her grandsons, Rodman Lent Jr and his wife, Yudilin, Robert Knoblauch Jr, Daniel Lent and his fiancé Rachel, Matthew Knoblauch and his wife, Joanna, and her great grandson, Rodman Lent III.
There will be a visitation on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will take place the following day at 11am at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Holy Redeemer cemetery, South Plainfield. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020