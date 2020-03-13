|
Mildred A. "Timmi" Rybaczewski
North Brunswick - Mildred A. "Timmi" Rybaczewski died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick. She was 73.
Born in Staten Island, New York to the late Anthony and Mary Agnes (Burns) Rybaczewski, she lived in Franklin Park before moving to North Brunswick over 15 years ago. She was the secretary at Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church in North Brunswick for 30 years before retiring in 2019.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by three brothers - Anthony, William and Matthew Rybaczewski. Surviving are two sisters - Margaret Beldowicz of Bear Creek Township, Pennsylvania and Mary Chester and her husband John of Florence; two sisters-in-law - Judy Rybaczewski of Barnegat and Lyse Wenson of Rahway; six nieces and nephews - Hope Siedler and her husband Jack, Anthony Rybaczewski, Dawn Miller and her husband Randy, Brian Beldowicz and his wife Debbie, Kenneth Chester and his wife Toni Ann and Keith Chester and his wife Rebecca; and 10 grandnieces and grandnephews.
Visitation will be 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Funeral services will be 9:45 AM Tuesday from Selover Funeral Home followed by a 10:30 AM Mass at Our Lady of Peace Church in North Brunswick. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation, 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or to Make A Wish Foundation of NJ, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.
