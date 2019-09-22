Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Stony Hill Church
225 Mountain Blvd
Watchung, NJ
Warren - Mildred Wintermute Boylan, age 92, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, in Allentown, PA. Born and raised in Plainfield, she was a resident until 1956 when she moved to Warren where she resided for many years until recently moving to PA.

Mildred was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be missed by all.

Predeceased by her husband William N. Boylan in 2010, and her son-in-law John Wentz in 2010.

Survived by her children Vern William Boylan and his wife Susan, Mark Edward Boylan, Bruce David Boylan, Craig Walter Boylan and his wife Lydia, Wayne Harold Boylan and Wilma Jean Wentz; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; siblings Vern Richard Wintermute and Catherine Robb.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Stony Hill Church, 225 Mountain Blvd., Watchung, NJ. Private burial of cremated remains at Stillwater Cemetery, Stillwater, NJ.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

To send condolences please go to www.higginsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 22, 2019
